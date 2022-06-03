American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,520 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of American Campus Communities worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,748,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.70 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.