American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 239.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 34,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

