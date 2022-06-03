American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Billion

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.08 billion and the lowest is $11.17 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 billion to $48.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $50.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

