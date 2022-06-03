American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. American Superconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to –$0.25 EPS.

Shares of AMSC opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

