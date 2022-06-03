American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. American Superconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to –$0.25 EPS.

AMSC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,368. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 148,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $608,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.