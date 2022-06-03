American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $103,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in American Tower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,051,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224,538 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $262.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.66. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

