AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.85-11.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

