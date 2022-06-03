Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.52.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,170. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average of $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

