Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post sales of $327.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $321.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE B traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $36.58. 131,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

