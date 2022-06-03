Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $335,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,731.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 3,931 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $27,949.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,455 shares in the company, valued at $735,565.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth $546,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 706,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,797. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

