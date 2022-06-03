Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth $546,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 706,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,797. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
