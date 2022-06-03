Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.21. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 662,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,577. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

