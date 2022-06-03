Analysts Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,209. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.