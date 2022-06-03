Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.26.

SYF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,045. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,769.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 357.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 171,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

