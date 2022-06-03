Analysts Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,797. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Wix.com by 44.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wix.com by 35.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

