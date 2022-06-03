Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Billion

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) will report $6.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $25.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $26.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. 120,868,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,958,383. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.