Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will report $6.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $25.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $26.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. 120,868,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,958,383. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

