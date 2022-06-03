Analysts Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will report sales of $351.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.80 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted sales of $375.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

AY stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 1,144,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.15 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

