Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.18. Banner reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of BANR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 142,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

