Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

