Analysts Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 2.10. Docebo has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $92.75.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

