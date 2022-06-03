Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Post $0.81 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.80. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $399,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $507,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $434,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 183,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.