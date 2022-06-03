Analysts Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post -$1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.58). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.23) to ($6.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.14) to ($7.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,268 shares of company stock worth $2,086,375 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,391. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.08. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

