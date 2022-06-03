Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. The company had a trading volume of 414,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,404. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

