Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.67). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 5,328,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,081. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. State Street Corp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,406 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

