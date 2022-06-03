Analysts Expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tritium DCFC.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DCFC. Capital One Financial started coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DCFC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.