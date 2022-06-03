Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $149.91

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.28. 1,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,676. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $11,034,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

