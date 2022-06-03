Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) PT at £106.32

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £106.32 ($134.51).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($151.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a £105 ($132.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($120.19) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($151.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($145.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) on Tuesday, hitting £104.42 ($132.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,472. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,870 ($99.57) and a twelve month high of £110 ($139.17). The firm has a market cap of £161.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,288.81.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

