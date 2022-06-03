Analysts Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 855.25

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.82).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.80) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.70) to GBX 1,150 ($14.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.24), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($307,059.72).

DRX stock traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 693 ($8.77). The company had a trading volume of 730,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 776.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 673.24. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 35.91.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

