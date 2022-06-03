Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $44.33

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,444,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 416,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,777. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

