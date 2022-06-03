Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $48.00

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

EXC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. 64,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. Exelon has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

