Analysts Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price at $16.20

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.58. 484,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,676. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 657.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.