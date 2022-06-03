Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Target Price at C$52.33

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
IGM stock opened at C$38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.19. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.01 and a 1 year high of C$51.68.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
