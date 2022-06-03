Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $29.20

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $28.24.
About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
