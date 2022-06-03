Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $31.54

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 10,609,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,083,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $157,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

