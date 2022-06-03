Analysts Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) PT at $77.25

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

