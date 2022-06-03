Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $56.62

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OVV stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 361,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,307. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,362. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

