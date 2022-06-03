Analysts Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAYA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 439,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,994. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $805.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of -0.01.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paya will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 76,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 0.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,604,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

