Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 5,890.91

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,818.18 ($73.61).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($65.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($84.77) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,758 ($72.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,740.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,418.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,770.50).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

