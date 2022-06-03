Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $63.14

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -154.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

