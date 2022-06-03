Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $94.00

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.48. 9,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

