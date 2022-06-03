Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $52.55

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 57,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,343. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

