Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,058,099 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Angi worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 390.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,002,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.83 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

