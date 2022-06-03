AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,600.61 or 1.00012619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001970 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

