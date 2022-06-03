Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 2,500 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $104,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $108,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $14,838.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

