ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MT. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,713. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.