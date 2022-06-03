Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. 1,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,599,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 194.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

