Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

AMBP stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,576,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,558,000 after acquiring an additional 107,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 244,194 shares during the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

