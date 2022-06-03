ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,756,139. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44.

