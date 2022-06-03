Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ASHTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.91) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($60.35) to GBX 4,136 ($52.33) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($82.24) to GBX 6,100 ($77.18) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,279.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $208.00 on Monday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $184.12 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.37.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

