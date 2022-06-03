ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €940.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($1,010.75) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,021.51) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($827.96) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.