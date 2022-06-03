Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $167.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $98,240,000. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.91. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $203.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.16. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

